Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Delta COVID-19 Variant Greatest Threat to US Pandemic Response: Fauci

By Carl O'Donnell
Medscape News
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call. "The transmissibility is unquestionably greater" in the...

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Pandemic#Reuters#Pfizer Biontech#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as Delta variant cases rise in US

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday warned about the potential emergence of “two Americas” amid the spread of the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2. Speaking to CNN, Fauci highlighted the disparity in vaccination rates in different regions of the United States to express his concern over the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.
Delta, MOstlouisnews.net

US Covid-19 cases hit new plateau as Delta variant rises

The Delta variant continues to gain traction in the US. It will become the country's dominant strain as it already accounts for 35% sequences cases. Nationally, 54 percent of the United States' 332 million people have received one or more doses of vaccinations. After declining fast for two months, the...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Coronavirus Contextualized, 50th edition: Delta variant responsible for growing share of COVID-19 cases in Nevada

An Amazon employee gets inoculated during the company's COVID-19 vaccination event at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Welcome to the 50th installment of “Coronavirus Contextualized.”. For nearly fifteen months now we have brought you the latest COVID-19 numbers...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Man in ICU After Getting J&J COVID Vaccine in Rare Breakthrough Case

A Texas man vaccinated against COVID with the Johnson & Johnson shot is in intensive care after he caught the Delta variant of the virus. Isaac Cary, a 64-year-old Uber driver, received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in March, and started feeling ill in June, CBS Austin reported. At first, he thought he had allergies, and later said he has been in contact with a positive case, his friend Lisa Bovee told the news outlet. He is now on a ventilator.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
ScienceMedscape News

Experts Advise on Rare Severe Allergic Reactions to COVID Vaccines

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Anaphylactic reactions to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines may occur but are rare, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, according to an expert panel that has developed recommendations on diagnosis and management. Concerns for anaphylaxis may hamper SARS-CoV-2 immunization efforts and contribute to vaccine hesitancy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy