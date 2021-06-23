Milam County officials seek grant for faster internet service

Thousands of Milam County residents might soon be on their way to a more stable and speedier internet connection as commissioners apply for a federal grant. After a year of heavy reliance on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic, the Milam County Commissioner Court decided to move forward on applying for a grant Monday to improve internet infrastructure in the county. The grant being sought by the county is from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and would go towards laying fiber-optic internet lines in the area.