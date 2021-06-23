Cancel
Congress & Courts

Business Highlights: Big Tech legislation, mortgage overseer

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package on Wednesday. The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

Related
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the president greater power to fire the head of the agency that oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, ruling that the agency's structure violates separation of powers principles in the Constitution. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech's power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is coming under pressure to hit the brakes on a legislative package targeting tech giants. Industry groups, major tech companies and centrist Democrats have called for additional time and hearings to weigh the five proposals before the panel moves ahead with Wednesday’s scheduled markup. The...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Chamber Criticizes Big Tech Antitrust Legislation as 'Dangerous'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday criticized antitrust legislation set to be considered this week by a U.S. House of Representatives committee, saying the bills would have "dangerous consequences for America." The largest U.S. business group said "antitrust laws should not be rigged against a small...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Global Big Tech regulation is here

The European Union has been trying to regulate Big Tech from the other side of the Atlantic, but now its countries are teaming up with the U.S. to figure out an even bigger framework of regulation. Why it matters: Tech's nightmare is inconsistent regulation across the globe. When the E.U....
Businessbizmagsb.com

Business Highlights: AI job interviews

Online services that interview job applicants remotely by webcam and use artificial intelligence to assess their skills mushroomed in popularity during the pandemic and into the subsequent economic recovery. But the technology raises questions about whether computers can accurately and fairly judge a person’s character traits and emotional cues. The dominant provider, HireVue, recently announced it would stop trying to read people’s facial expressions, but it still makes assessments based on an analysis of their speech and the words they choose. Some governments are pushing for more transparency to ensure the technology isn’t discriminating based on race, gender, accents and other factors.
PoliticsReason.com

The Trustbusters Come for Big Tech

This episode offers an efficient overview of the six antitrust reform bills reported out of the House Judiciary Committee last week. Michael Weiner and Mark MacCarthy give us the top line for all six (though only four would make substantial new policy). We then turn quickly to the odd-couple alliances supporting and opposing the bills, including my brief cameo appearance as an exhibit in Rep. Jim Jordan's opposition to the bills, on the gratifying ground (ok, among others) that they gave Microsoft a free ride even though Microsoft had never explained its suppression of my recent LinkedIn posts. On the whole, I think Rep. Jordan is right; there's very little in these bills that will encourage the kind of competition that produces a diversity of political viewpoints on social media.
Personal Financefinancemagnates.com

Swissquote Enters Mortgage Business with Luzerner Kantonalbank Partnership

Switzerland-based Swissquote has announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its partnership with Luzerner Kantonalbank AG (LUKB), which will become the former’s exclusive partner for mortgages from the beginning of 2022. The two banks already partnered last month, under which, three Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) issued by LUKB are being...
Worlddeseret.com

The delta variant is forcing lockdowns across the world

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has caused restrictions and stay-at-home orders to help keep people safe from the spread of the virus, The New York Times reports. Countries such as Malaysia, Australia and others have added new COVID-19 restrictions to deal with the spread of the delta variant.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Veteran challenging Ocasio-Cortez for House seat slams her 'disgraceful' remark on rising NYC crime

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., faces heavy criticism after dismissing fears regarding the crime spike. Desi Cuellar, a U.S. veteran and New York congressional candidate who is looking to challenge the congresswoman in 2022, told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that AOC's comments were "disgraceful." ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SLAMMED FOR CALLING...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...