Students Sue University Over COVIDVaccine Mandate

By Carolyn Crist
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Several students who want to attend in-person classes at Indiana University in the fall have filed a lawsuit that says the school's COVID-19 vaccine policy is unconstitutional. The policy requires students, faculty, and staff to be...

www.medscape.com
