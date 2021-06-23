Apply for MDC managed deer hunts starting July 1

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism (KDWPT) has issued a news release about several programs:. One of the top priorities of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism (KDWPT) is to provide access for hunting opportunities in urban areas and in a state that is 98% privately owned that task becomes even more important and difficult. Throughout the years KDWPT has struggled to provide adequate, quality hunting access around the urban areas of Kansas City and Wichita. iWIHA is a new program that has been developed to address this issue. iWIHA is a way to give additional incentives to landowners who provide limited hunting access where it is needed the most and is available in 22 urban counties near the KC-Lawrence-Topeka and Wichita areas.