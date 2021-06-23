Cancel
Kenny Omega Responds to Andrade El Idolo Wanting the AEW World Championship

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo will face off for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA's Triplemania XXIX event on Aug. 14. But the former NXT Champion doesn't just want that title, based off an interview he gave on AEW Dynamite with Jim Ross. Andrade said at the time, "I want, no, I deserve the opportunity for the TNT Title and the AEW World Title. It's my next step." Omega finally responded to that claim on Twitter this week, writing back, "I checked the win/loss record. He ain't even close. Wins and losses count here, brah."

