Britney Spears Asks for End of Conservatorship at Court Hearing

By Eddie Fu, Alex Young
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 7 days ago

Britney Spears appeared in Los Angeles court on Wednesday and formally asked a judge to end her decade-long conservatorship. The pop star appeared in court virtually via Zoom, during which she made a strong case for removing her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator. She gave examples of how the conservatorship is abusive, including being put on Lithium and not being able to get married and have a baby. Update: You can read a full transcription of Spears’ remarks in court below.

