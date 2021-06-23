A Woman Down…But A Loki Up.

A very fun and informative podcast today with a first time guest, comedian and YouTuber Dave Neal. I’m sure you’ve seen Dave’s numerous videos on his YouTube channel where he recaps the show along with a ton of other stories in Bachelor Nation. He’s been insane recently producing up to 4 videos a day. This podcast came together after about a year of being aware of his videos, he did a recap of my appearance on Whit & Ry’s YouTube Channel about 10 days ago. I saw that Dave actually took the time to watch it, listen to what I said, and rather than form an opinion in one sentence, I appreciated him seeing what I was trying to say and wasn’t immediately out to condemn me. I’ve included that video breakdown below. We get into that, plus numerous other topics within Bachelor Nation including cancel culture, Chris Harrison, Rachael Kirkconnell, the toxic Bachelor fanbase, his stand up comedy career, and much, much more. Went a lot longer than I expected and we covered a lot of topics in this 90 minute interview. Really enjoyed this convo and Dave will absolutely be a future guest on the podcast. I will be going on his channel soon as well. Thanks again to Dave for coming on.