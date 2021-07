(AUDACY) In his last 12 games, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has 14 hits, nine of which are home runs, and is slashing .318/.412/1.023. That final number — the slugging percentage — clearly steals the show, as that's an otherworldly number for a batter to post over any stretch of games, regardless of position. To put it in perspective, Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth are the only two players to post a slugging percentage of more than .800 in a single season. They're also the only two players to post a slugging percentage of at least 1.000 in a 50-game stretch. And though 12 games isn't nearly as long as 50 games, much less an entire year, it's still worth mentioning as a ridiculously high number.