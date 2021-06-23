‘Sticky stuff,’ spitballs, steroids and other ways MLB players have broken the rules to win

Last week, a book came out about Major League Baseball’s recent sign-stealing scandal. Another is due out in August. But that type of cheating is already old news. MLB has a hotter cheating scandal on its hands (and its caps, gloves, and belts): pitchers’ use of foreign substances to enhance their grips, spin, and movement. If the sign-stealing scandal was the new steroids scandal, then foreign substances are the new sign stealing. Of course, neither sign stealing nor pitchers’ use of foreign substances is actually new; both methods of gaining an illicit edge date back to the 19th century. But just as it did in the aftermath of the late-2019 revelations about the “banging scheme” employed by the 2017 Astros, MLB has belatedly decided to do something about a preexisting practice, prompted by press and public scrutiny, technological innovations, and larger changes in the game.