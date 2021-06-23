Cancel
‘Sticky stuff,’ spitballs, steroids and other ways MLB players have broken the rules to win

By KidsPost sports columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earlier version of this story mistakenly said that Carl Mays died after hitting Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman in the head with a pitch. Chapman died after being hit in the head by Mays’s pitch. The story has been updated. Major League Baseball (MLB) issued a warning to its...

www.washingtonpost.com
MLB

FAQ: Sticky stuff and new rule enforcement

Enforcing a rule that is in the rulebooks might seem obvious. But for the most part, there has been a tacit understanding that Major League Baseball’s rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances by pitchers had some wiggle room. Managers, players and teams generally agreed that as long as hurlers were not making a mockery of the rulebook (and the opposition), a little “sticky stuff” was no big deal.
MLBThe Ringer

Eight Lingering Questions About MLB’s Crackdown on Sticky Stuff

Last week, a book came out about Major League Baseball’s recent sign-stealing scandal. Another is due out in August. But that type of cheating is already old news. MLB has a hotter cheating scandal on its hands (and its caps, gloves, and belts): pitchers’ use of foreign substances to enhance their grips, spin, and movement. If the sign-stealing scandal was the new steroids scandal, then foreign substances are the new sign stealing. Of course, neither sign stealing nor pitchers’ use of foreign substances is actually new; both methods of gaining an illicit edge date back to the 19th century. But just as it did in the aftermath of the late-2019 revelations about the “banging scheme” employed by the 2017 Astros, MLB has belatedly decided to do something about a preexisting practice, prompted by press and public scrutiny, technological innovations, and larger changes in the game.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

MLB’s sticky stuff crackdown is an ill-timed overcorrection

On Tuesday morning, MLB issued a memo outlining its strict policing of foreign substances on the baseball field. The memo can be found in full here. The TL;DR version is that beginning June 21, umpires have been instructed to routinely check all pitchers and pitchers caught with anything from sunscreen-and-rosin to Spider Tack will be suspended for 10 games. Teams also won’t be able to replace suspended players on the major league roster.
MLBESPN

Why MLB's sticky-stuff crackdown plan is causing a major rift across baseball

INSIDE THE DUGOUT of a National League team this week, a passive-aggressive internecine squabble broke out. When two veteran hitters returned to the dugout after striking out, each said, loud enough for everyone around them to hear, "Sticky stuff." The starting pitchers in the dugout, tired of hearing hitters blaming their failures on a foreign-substance boogeyman, mumbled: "Be better." The snit didn't lead to any further words or fisticuffs. It did serve as a tidy microcosm of the debate bifurcating Major League Baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: MLB’s new sticky stuff rules could be disaster for LAD

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on April 07, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) MLB has allowed a culture of spin-rate-increasing goop to become so pervasive...
Yardbarker

Rangers Seeking Level Playing Field As MLB Cracks Down On 'Sticky Stuff'

Like it or not, Major League Baseball has put its foot down regarding the use of illegal substances by pitchers. No more Spider Tack. No more pine tar. No more sunscreen/rosin mix. Nothing. It's all gone. MLB's rule of doctoring the baseball has been around for over 100 years, but...
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; MLB Will Have a Hard Time Enforcing Sticky Substance Rule [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball has informed teams they will be cracking down on pitchers using sticky illegal substances to gain an unfair advantage over hitters and will suspend players who violate this. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says it will be hard for MLB to enforce this rule. He says making the rule is the easy part the hard part it holding people accountable for violating it. Souhan says umpires are now going to have to determine the difference between using legal substances like rosin and water from illegal substances that can include pine tar and sun screen lotion.
NJ.com

How Mets addressed MLB’s sticky stuff crackdown with pitchers

Before Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on Tuesday with punishment guidelines for pitchers caught using foreign substances during games, Mets manager Luis Rojas and the rest of baseball’s 29 skippers sat on a call with MLB earlier in the day. The managers and the officials from the league office...
MLBchatsports.com

Nobody Is Innocent as MLB Cracks Down on Pitchers Using Sticky Stuff

Now that Major League Baseball's crackdown on foreign substances is finally here, all sorts of potentially avoidable Hell is poised to break loose. After first warning pitchers in March that it was drawing a line on pitchers applying pine tar and other sticky stuff to the ball, MLB is now set to enact a new set of protocols that are meant to enforce Rule 6.02(c)(7).
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Trevor May Unhappy With MLB’s Ruling on ‘Sticky Substances’

In an effort to crack down on banned substances, Major League Baseball came out this week and stated that pitchers caught using “sticky substances” including spider tack will receive a 10-game suspension. Mets pitcher Trevor May is the most recent among a handful of pitchers to speak on and give his thoughts on MLB’s decision. He spoke on his vlog and answered questions from fans.
The Ringer

What Will Happen After MLB’s Sticky Stuff Crackdown?

After nearly three years of subtweeting and finger-pointing, and a solid year’s worth of hand-wringing, MLB is finally cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances. The league’s directive for a revamped enforcement plan, released Tuesday and set to begin June 21, actually looks pretty good. That is, as good as it can look considering pitchers have been escalating their use of sticky substances to improve spin and grip for years now, and the league’s done nothing to stop it or change the incentives that fuel it. I’ve never seen I Think You Should Leave, but even I’m imagining Rob Manfred in a hot dog costume.
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: MLB begins checking pitchers for sticky stuff

Major League Baseball will begin its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances, with umpires making regular, random mound checks starting on Monday. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced. Umps will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves and fingertips will be checked.
MLBchatsports.com

Sticky stuff isn't a scandal: Why vilifying pitchers is counterproductive for MLB

Pitchers’ use of sticky stuff — even the performance-enhancing superglue — and the forthcoming crackdown isn’t really a cheating scandal, it’s a belated reckoning that has more to do with aesthetics than ethics. And the entire baseball world would be having a more productive conversation right now if it was focused on easing what is widely recognized as a dramatic transition instead of centering the idea of pitchers getting their just desserts. Fans, too.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Inside the Clubhouse: Unintended costs of MLB’s ‘sticky’ new rules

This week, Inside the Clubhouse looks at the costs of the MLB’s new rules around sticky substances, as well as the home struggles of Dylan Carlson and more. Major League Baseball has made multiple attempts in previous years to prevent cheating. But their decision to ban pitchers from using sunscreen or any other sticky substance, in addition to Spider Tack, felt like an overreaction.
MLB10NEWS

'Sticky stuff' on MLB balls: What substances are illegal?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To cheat or not to cheat?. Actually, it’s not even a question. Ask any pitcher in any league, and -- if they’re being honest -- they’ll tell you it’s rarer to see a guy throwing a “naked” ball, i.e., one without any type of foreign substance on it.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Second Generation Players Rule MLB

