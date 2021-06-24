Hunting Burmese Pythons in the Everglades Near Miami– Florida Python Challenge 2021 Awaits You

Burmese Python coiled Photo Source: Mariluna

Bringing Florida back to its natural state

If there is one thing people need to know about the Florida Everglades near Miami, it features rich and diverse wildlife. Now, some of this wildlife includes native species which are part of a healthy ecosystem.

On the other hand, many invasive species are dangerous for the ecosystem and destroy the local wildlife. One of these is the Burmese python, and that is why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosts the annual Florida Python Challenge to hunt these reptiles down. So bring your courage and a tad of insanity.

Here's what you need to know about the Python Challenge 2021.

What makes the Burmese Pythons so dangerous?

The Burmese python is a nonvenomous and one of the largest species of snakes. They are typically found in the Everglades in South Florida, posing a significant threat to the local wildlife. A Burmese python can be as long as 26 feet and weigh more than 200 pounds, sounding like something straight out of a nightmare.

A female python can lay anywhere from 50 to 100 eggs which hatch in about two to three months. The creatures are classified as invasive species in Florida as they negatively impact the native wildlife. The pythons prey on mammals, birds, and even other reptiles. There have even been a few incidents of these snakes eating cats and dogs.

More importantly, they can prey on native and endangered species such as the Key Largo woodrats. Consequently, the FWC encourages hunting Burmese pythons and humanely killing them all year round. Moreover, they also host the Florida Python Challenge to educate people about the threat and further promote hunting the pythons.

Burmese Python from Everglades Photo Source: https://www.goodfreephotos.com

The Python Challenge 2021

The Florida Python Challenge is an exciting annual event where experts and beginners can hunt Burmese pythons to reduce the threat to the local wildlife. Besides the satisfaction of making the Everglades safer, participants also have the chance to win many prizes.

When is it?

The Florida Python Challenge 2021 is a ten-day event starting from July 9, 2021, at 8 am and will end on July 18, 2021, at 5 pm.

Who can participate?

Anyone can participate in the competition. You don't need any special hunting license for hunting Burmese pythons. However, if you are under 18, you will need a parent or legal guardian to complete your registration form and accompany you during the event.

There are two categories: professional and novice. People who have experience hunting Burmese pythons and have commissioned by host agencies for the event should register as professionals. All other people who do not fit this category should register as a novice.

Prizes

Participants will have a chance to win cash prizes for hunting the most pythons and the longest python in the event. In addition, there will be separate prizes for both novice and professional categories. The prize amounts are as follows:

Most pythons grand prize: $2500

Most pythons second place prize: $750

Longest python grand prize: $1500

Longest python second place prize: $750

Besides that, veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be eligible for additional prizes.

Data graph population of Burmese Pythons in 2014 Graph Source: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Robert-Reed-2ph

Tidbit of trivia 2021

It is estimated that there are currently between 100,000 and 300,000 pythons in the Everglades. In addition, the snakes are starting to venture into residential areas.

How to register?

Before registering for the event, participants must complete an online training course first on hunting Burmese pythons the right way. The process includes a quiz as well, and participants must get at least an 80% score to register for the event. Therefore, they will need to learn and go through the online training module thoroughly.

Furthermore, you also have to read the rules of the event. Once this is confirmed, you can register for the event by filling in a form. After that, you will receive an email confirming your registration. You must keep a copy of this confirmation email with you during the event.

FAQs

Is there any entry fee for the event?

Yes, participants will have to pay $25 per person to register and participate in the event.

What do I need to know before I start hunting Burmese pythons?

When you register for the event, the event organizers will supply you with a toolkit containing various resources on everything you need to know.

For instance, you will have the area map and brochures of all the places where you are allowed to hunt. In addition, there will be educational videos on how to capture pythons and humane ways to kill them safely. Finally, you will have a list of the checking stations where you have to submit the pythons.

Can I bring along my dog?

The use of dogs is allowed in some areas. You will have to refer to the brochure of where you plan to hunt to check if dogs are allowed there.

Can I keep the skin of the python I capture?

Yes, you can. When submitting the datasheet and the python's body at the checking station, make sure you check the box for carcass return on the form. Once the python has been measured, and the event is over, the organizers will notify you to pick up the python. Then, you may use the skin however you like.

Do you have to be a Florida resident to participate?

Not at all. People who are not from Florida can participate, and the registration process is the same.

Final thoughts

If you want to take a break from all social media platforms and screens, the Florida Python Challenge 2021 is the perfect opportunity to do so. Instead, you can spend some time in nature, hunting dangerous beasts like the Burmese pythons and experiencing the thrill that comes with it.

Even if you are not much of a hunter yourself, you can tag along with your friends and enjoy searching for the pythons across some of the beautiful nature spots in Florida. And who knows. You might even get a snakeskin wallet or purse from it too.

Will I see you there?

