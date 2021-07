I am not going to remake the wheel, because there are already two great articles (see links below) on why the Tigers should bring the fences in at right center field at Comerica Park. For me, I think of how much better players like Miguel Cabrera, James McCann and Nick Castellanos could have been--just to name a few. Also, with prospects like Green and Tork coming soon, I think it would benefit them greatly. As I write this, I realize that baseball has turned into a game of strikeouts and homeruns, but I think that will change over time. Making small changes would make Comerica Park a much more fair park, and it will not be a bandbox. Just my two cents.