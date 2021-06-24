Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Brazil environment minister resigns amid investigation

By EVARISTO SA, Jordi MIRO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNjCJ_0adPldcX00
Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, pictured (right) with President Jair Bolsonaro, was one of the most divisive figures in the government /AFP/File

Brazil's controversial environment minister, Ricardo Salles, announced his resignation Wednesday, just over a month after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations he was involved in a timber trafficking scheme.

"I have presented my resignation to the president, which he accepted," Salles, 46, told a news conference at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Salles, one of the most divisive figures in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, has presided over a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and major cuts to environmental protection programs since taking office in January 2019.

The minister had faced even greater scrutiny since May 19, when a Supreme Court justice ordered an investigation into allegations that he and top officials in his ministry helped companies traffic illegally logged rainforest wood to Europe and the United States.

Police raided his home and environment ministry offices the same day.

The ruling also granted investigators access to Salles's bank accounts and suspended 10 officials from their posts, including the head of the environmental protection agency, IBAMA.

The former minister defended his record on protecting the environment, saying he had sought to strike a balance between economic interests such as mining and agribusiness and the need to safeguard natural treasures like the Amazon.

He will be replaced by his secretary for the Amazon, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, he said.

- 'Bring the whole herd' -

Salles will probably be best remembered by his critics for an April 2020 cabinet meeting at which he was recorded saying the administration should use the coronavirus pandemic to relax environmental rules.

"Now that the media's only talking about Covid, we need to use this moment of calm to 'bring the whole herd of cattle through' and change all the regulations," he said.

He later denied he wanted to gut environmental protections, saying he meant only that the government should try to reduce red tape.

But activists and experts say he facilitated environmental destruction rather than fighting it.

The destruction of the Amazon, a vital resource for curbing climate change, has accelerated in Brazil since Bolsonaro and Salles took office in 2019.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon surged by 85 percent in the administration's first year, destroying an area bigger than Puerto Rico, according to government data.

It has continued at a high rate since, last month setting a new record for May at 1,180 square kilometers (456 square miles) -- up 41 percent from the year before.

The Climate Observatory, a coalition of Brazilian environmental groups, reacted jubilantly to news of Salles's exit.

"Print this, put it on display and scream loud and clear in the streets: he fell!" it tweeted, along with a picture of Bolsonaro's official acceptance of Salles's resignation.

"Brazil simply could not continue to have someone in charge of the environment ministry who deliberately acted against the institution and was severely harming the country," environmental group Greenpeace said in a statement.

It cautioned, however, that it expected little change with Bolsonaro in power.

"Changing ministers is no guarantee that the Bolsonaro administration will change its destructive anti-environmental agenda," it said.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenpeace#Europe#Mining#Brazilian#Afp File#The Supreme Court#Ibama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Brazil crosses 500,000 deaths from Covid: Minister of Health

Brazil crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the country’s health minister said, behind the United States in the number of lives lost to COVID-19. “500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic affecting our Brazil and the world,” tweeted Marcelo Queiroga, without giving the death toll for...
BusinessWNCY

Brazil real to strengthen ‘much more’, says economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is now at a more “favorable” level and is likely to strengthen much further, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday, the day the currency hit a one-year high of 4.9386 per dollar. In an online event hosted by the Sao Paulo Federation of Industries,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil judge revokes passport of ex-environment minister under probe

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday revoked the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who stepped down earlier this week amid an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal exports of timber from the Amazon rainforest. Justice Carmen Lucia said in a...
Americaswopular.com

Brazil’s Controversial Environment Minister Has Quit. What Does It Mean For The Amazon?

Ricardo Salles, the Brazilian environment minister who became a lightning rod for anger over deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, resigned Wednesday after allegations he obstructed a federal investigation into illegal logging. Salles has held his role since far-right president Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019 and has arguably become the most controversial figure in the Brazilian government after Bolsonaro himself.
Americasclimatechangenews.com

Months after criminal probes launched, Brazilian environment minister quits

Months after he was accused of colluding with illegal Amazon rainforest loggers, Brazilian environment minister Ricardo Salles has left office. Environmentalists celebrated Salles’ exit but asked why it had taken president Jair Bolsonaro so long to give him the push. His replacement, Joaquim Leite, is an ally and Bolsonaro remains in favour of opening up the Amazon rainforest to business.
Chinatechinvestornews.com

Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Monday to dispatch Brazilian soldiers to the Amazon in a bid to curb surging deforestation, just two months after withdrawing troops from the region and days after his Environment Minister resigned. The decree published in the country’s official gazette said soldiers would go to the […]
Politicswhtc.com

Brazil senator files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro over vaccine deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – An opposition senator filed a formal criminal complaint at the Supreme Court on Monday against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine deal that is under investigation for alleged irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in the deal to buy vaccines...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Brazil Senators File Case Against Bolsonaro For Malfeasance

Three Brazilian senators formally accused President Jair Bolsonaro of malfeasance before the Supreme Court Monday over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines. The criminal complaint comes after a Senate commission investigating the administration's pandemic response uncovered...
Americas104.1 WIKY

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil’s Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional...
VaccinesNew Haven Register

Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Accusations that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines have heightened threats to his presidency, including a move to recommend slapping him with a criminal charge. The claims have added impetus to the opposition's impeachment...
Advocacygruntstuff.com

As Brazil tops 500Okay COVID deaths, protests rage against Jair Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — Anti-government protesters took to the streets in additional than a rating of cities throughout Brazil on Saturday because the nation’s confirmed demise toll from COVID-19 soared previous half 1,000,000 — a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro’s try to attenuate the illness. Hundreds gathered...
Asiasanjosesun.com

Balochistan Cabinet Minister resigns

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, the Education Minister of Balochistan Cabinet in Pakistan has resigned from his position citing differences with the provincial chief minister including the allocation of funds in Budget 2021-2022. Rind, who is a parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), announced...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Swedish Prime Minister resigning after no confidence vote

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced on Monday that he is retiring following a failed vote of confidence last week. Lofven, who has led the country since 2014 and is also the head of the Social Democratic Party, said he is giving authority to the Swedish parliamentary speaker to form a new government, rather than holding an early election, which he has the power to do under the country’s Constitution, The Associated Press reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Colombian forces seize six tons of cocaine from ELN rebel jungle labs

Colombia's military seized six tons of cocaine from a jungle laboratory run by ELN guerillas in the southwest of the country, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Tuesday. "I want to announce to the country the most important blow to the ELN drug trafficking this year, with the seizure of six tons of cocaine hydrochloride," he said in a video released to the media. Operation Jared, in which three "large laboratories" were destroyed by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, was carried out in the municipality of Samaniego, in department of Narino, near the border with Ecuador. "The cocaine, equipment and other elements found would have been worth more than $9 million. The narcotic was ready to be packed and transported to the Colombian Pacific coast (...) to be sent to Mexico and the United States" said attorney general Francisco Barbosa.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Peru's 'Rasputin' in spotlight for trying to influence vote from jail

Peru's feared ex-spymaster Vladimiro Montesinos, known as the "Rasputin of the Andes," is in the spotlight after being caught trying to manipulate the outcome of June 6 presidential elections from prison. Arrested in 2001 after months on the run following the video's release, Montesinos was sentenced to a quarter-century in prison.
Agriculturenewburghgazette.com

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister resigns as DUP leader

After Thursday's meeting, it had reportedly become clear that Poots' position had become untenable after allegations emerged that he failed to consult his colleagues over Givan's nomination to become the first minister. "The DUP is remaining very tight-lipped in terms of their approach to the First Minister, and, of course,...