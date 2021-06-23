Therapist Preferred Announced as the Official CBD Sports Cream of the Hamptons Marathon

Odisi Games has officially announced Sky Link, the 'fastest shooter ever.' Formerly known as Drone Strike Force, Sky Link features aerial speeds of up to 250 MPH and offers unique sky-based combat, complete with tactical grappling hooks. It'll be easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master. Sky Link gives you the freedom to control powerful UAVs such as the tank-like Megadon or the stealthy tactical Shade Z1 to defeat your opponents and win. There's a plasma leash that can double both as a weapon and a repair beam, as well as a turret that can attach itself to any surface and create a deadly choke point between buildings. Grapple, afterburn, and expertly maneuver your way across varied war-torn battlefields in a fight for the world's most valuable resource - information. The main game mode in Sky Link is Upload, a tactical 3v3 competition where two teams fight to take a cache of sensitive data to specific upload zones on the map. The attackers must either upload the entire package before the time runs out, or eliminate their opponents. Meanwhile, the defending team must destroy their attackers or prevent them from being able to get the upload to 100 percent. Sky Link is now available on Steam.