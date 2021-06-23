Cancel
Britney Spears Breaks Silence About Conservatorship During Shocking Court Hearing

By Alabama Jackson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears has finally shared her thoughts and feelings about her highly publicized conservatorship, saying that she is ‘depressed’ and her management team ‘should be in jail.’. For a long time now, Britney Spears has endured an ongoing legal battle with her father to regain control of her estate. After...

