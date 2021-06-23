Cancel
Sweating the Small Stuff

By Philip Chard
Cover picture for the articleYou’ve doubtless heard the adage, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”. But, most often, it’s an accumulation of these little irritants that pushes one over the mental edge. Sure, life can back up the existential dump truck and pull the lever on us anytime, but usually, it’s the drip, drip, drip of minor aggravations that leads to losing it.

Sweat Review

“What’s the point if you can’t share it?” a fan asks fitness influencer Sylwia (Magdalena Kolesnik) in Sweat, Magnus von Horn’s wise study of tenderness and loneliness in the digital age. We, like her 600,000-strong audience, start the film studying the wellness guru’s upbeat workout routines and empowering motivational speeches, but then the plot quickly shifts: the stream ends, Sylwia is all alone, and everything is quiet. Her fans can’t see her, yet she’s still searching for companionship. The internet isn’t the enemy — her loneliness is.
Surprising Stuff, June 23, 2021

What is it about the advent of high technology, the rush of information about how it makes our lives more accurate and meaningful, and the rest of the hype?. The police speed measuring device the City of Lake Geneva sets up to let drivers know how fast they are going (in order to induce them to slow down) is not accurate. The car three lengths in front of me this morning, on South Lake Shore Drive near BigFoot Beach, caused the big electronic numbers to glow “30.” I looked down at my own digital speedometer, as I was traveling at the same speed as the car in front of me. My speedometer showed “28.” The car passed the machine and then it was my turn to pass beside it. The numbers changed to “33” on the machine. I had not changed speed nor gotten closer or further away from the car in front of me and there was no car behind me. It was hard to believe that the police machine was wrong, but it was. There is no other physical explanation for the differential described. I noted in town that the supposed seconds on the crosswalk blinking pedestrian numbers do not count down in seconds. They seem to, but they change numbers, counting down, in about three-quarters of a second per blink. You better hurry when crossing! On the other hand, the numbers counting backward on your television screen, like those they use on subscription channels to let you know how long the ad breaking up your show will run, are about a second-and-a-half long. Not bizarre, just a very brilliant way of fooling you (we all assume such numbers in our lives are measuring seconds) for the originator and presenter’s best interest. Not necessarily in your best interest. The police want you to slow down, even if you are doing the speed limit, the city wants you to cross the street faster and the television advertisers don’t want you to get mad because their ads are too long.
SoJO 104.9

What Is Really Making You Sweat?

With the sun beaming down and humidity high during the dog days of summer, we are all bound to break a sweat after a long walk outside or a nice day at the beach. Of course, we also work up a sweat when we are working out or doing something strenuous. We all know perspiration is our body's way of cooling us off. What many of us may not realize is that there are plenty of other factors causing us to sweat.
Chicago Tribune

Review: Sweating it for the good stuff at Apolonia

When I took the job of food critic, the last thing I thought I’d worry about is curtains. I find myself already eating my words, but I promise I’ll get to the food soon. Apolonia opened in April, but walk in and you might wonder if it needed a bit more time. You could charitably describe the space as minimalist chic (all neutral colors and clean lines) but it’s also close to undecorated. There ...
Too Much Stuff

Two-thirds of Americans say they have so much stuff, they can’t easily fit it all in their home. Stress-shopping on Amazon last year didn’t help. Seven in 10 people say they reorganized at least 2 rooms in their home during the pandemic, partly because they needed space . . . and because we were stuck at home with nothing to do. It’s also because we had to use those rooms differently . . . like you needed a home office, a place to Zoom, or a spot for your kids to do their school online. The top rooms we reorganized last year were our bedroom . . . living room . . . bathroom . . . kitchen . . . and home office. 13% of us also reorganized a child’s bedroom. 10% cleaned up the garage. And 9% reorganized their closet.
98.1 KHAK

Sweat Proof Summer Essentials

Sweating can be the absolute pits and now that summer’s here, it’s just one of those unpleasant unavoidable things like bug bites and sunburns. Get ahead of the real balmy heat and start loading your summer arsenal now with some tried-and-true products that soak up, clean up and straight-up stop sweat right in its tracks.
Such stuff as dreams are made on

Let me tell you about a news story I reported on once. I was out and about in the town where I was working at the time, and I heard the city was going to try to close this neighborhood park. See, the park was located right on the line...
Loco beans is great stuff

Bobs Best Blend from Orleanscoffee.com or their other French roasts. Yum ** -- DonHo-kieHi 06/17/2021 6:22PM. I read a “ test” of coffees from a reputable mag and 8oclock was the best. -- DonHo-kieHi 06/17/2021 6:20PM. Be grateful. Without coffee the murder rate would be 10 times higher. ** --...
Sweat Proof Summer Makeup Tips and Tricks

Because “melted makeup” isn’t exactly #goals. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post has 10 sweat proof summer makeup tips and products. It’s an age-old story: you don’t change your...
Aiming for fun stuff

Krysta Hallady of Rochester, N.Y., sets up prizes at the “One-Ball” booth for carnival on Tuesday as the part of the weeklong Morrisons Cove Memorial Park 100 year celebration and July Fourth events. Mirror photo by Patrick Waksmunski.
‘stuff that keeps me up’

Chip and Joanna Gaines say they aren’t immune to the criticism they’ve faced in the public eye. The Fixer Upper two are finally launching their much-touted Magnolia Network, July 15 on Discovery+, and while their empire expands, the spotlight on them grows — and so does the judgment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they discuss some of their recent controversies — and their handling of them.
Mashed

How Sounds Influence The Way Foods Taste

It's no secret that sounds have a tremendous impact on the way we eat. We know the louder the background noise in a restaurant, the less likely we are to order healthy food options, and vice versa. We also know that listening to downtempo music makes us more likely to eat slowly (via Journal of Consumer Research). But what if sound could do more than just push us toward certain diet decisions? What if, for instance, hearing a certain song could actually make your ice cream taste sweeter? Or playing the sounds of ocean waves in your ear could make your kale taste as yummy as cookies?
Well+Good

Looking for Love in the World’s Smallest Pond

I often heard the phrase “there are plenty of fish in the sea” after a rejection or the end of a relationship, but as a young queer woman living in a small town in Canada, I did not have an endless sea to explore. Rather, my search for love continued in the world’s smallest pond.
Kaleidoscopic Color Experiences

Directed by Oddfellows, an animated kaleidoscopic exploration of color is now part of Adobe's Creativity, Explained series. In the trippy and instructive animation video, Eddie Opara explains that "color is a challenge." The animation focuses on exploring the persuasive and emotional power of color in communication. The video attempts to...
Why I Abandoned My Pursuit of ‘Happiness’

For years, we’ve been living in an era defined by happiness. We. like The Happiness Project and The Universe Has Your Back, and we use planners and mugs that tout inspirational quotes like “you got this” and “one day at a time” as a means of daily motivation. From my...
10 Whimsical Reasons To Start Reading Poetry

Let me come clean from the start. Yes, I’m a poet. No, I’m not biased. Before realizing that I had some verses and rhymes stuck in my veins, I was—and still am—a poetry lover. Before being a poetry lover? I was definitely missing out. Don’t make my same mistake. 1.
Why Customized Gifts Are More Meaningful And Significant

Buying someone a present can be challenging since people usually have different needs and tastes in goods and products. No matter how close that person is to you, buying them a present still feels confusing, as finding the best items in todays’ varieties is impossible. It needs to be meaningful and special; the person you’re buying it for needs to feel valued and loved. People appreciate it more when the present they receive is different and unique, like personalized gifts. There’s a wide variety of products and prices of customized items, so it’s definite that you’ll get to find the right gift for the right person.
Creative Ways to Unplug and Recharge This Summer

As many of our social calendars are busier than ever this summer, it’s important that we take time to pause and recharge amid all the fun. While you may feel pressure to attend every gathering and “be on” all the time, research shows that prioritizing down time can actually help you be more present when you’re with others.