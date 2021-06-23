Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EXCLUSIVE: More Top Republicans Pressure IG To Probe Biden’s Hiring Practices

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13INEz_0adPl9Q600

Thomas Catenacci

  • House oversight and financial committee leaders joined the growing list of Republicans calling for a watchdog probe into reports that officials are being illegally forced out of top federal agencies.
  • “[Democrats are] casting a blind eye as reports surface [that] the Biden Administration is attempting to push out career federal employees at the [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau] who served during the previous administration,” Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “An investigation into these allegations is necessary.”
  • The Biden administration has reportedly offered generous separation incentives to CFPB officials who worked for the agency under former President Donald Trump, according to GovExec.

House oversight and financial committee leaders joined the growing list of Republicans calling for a watchdog probe into reports that officials are being illegally forced out of top federal agencies.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and Financial Services Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer both signaled support for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) inspector general to immediately investigate the allegations. Since President Joe Biden took office, senior CFPB officials have been forced out to make way for individuals closely aligned with the White House agenda, according to a recent GovExec report.

“Democrats falsely claimed President Trump was trying to create a patronage system, yet today they’re casting a blind eye as reports surface [that] the Biden Administration is attempting to push out career federal employees at the CFPB who served during the previous administration,” Comer told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “An investigation into these allegations is necessary.”

“I hope the Inspector General looks into this matter immediately before we lose any career civil servants who effectively and efficiently execute their duties,” he continued.

The Biden administration has offered generous separation incentives to CFPB officials who worked for the agency under former President Donald Trump, according to GovExec. The CFPB has even opened a frivolous investigation into one top official, forcing them to step aside until the probe concludes, GovExec reported.

“The Biden Administration using potentially unlawful actions to force out career staff simply because they’re not liberal enough should be concerning for all members of Congress,” Luetkemeyer, who is also the top Republican on the House Committee on Small Business, told the DCNF. “These are very serious allegations and they should be looked into.”

In October, Trump signed an executive order to give agencies a “greater degree of appointment flexibility.” However, immediately after taking office in January, Biden reversed Trump’s order, affirming his commitment to the “foundations of the civil service and its merit system principles.”

Democrats including Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney had accused Trump of attempting to create a patronage system whereby career civil servants could easily be fired and replaced. Maloney and Rep. Gerry Connolly, who chairs the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, introduced legislation that would restrict the Trump administration’s ability to cause turnover within the federal workforce.

Maloney, Connolly, Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Tom Carper wrote to the Government Accountability Office, warning that the executive order could trigger a “mass exodus” from the federal government at the end of every administration.

In addition to Comer and Luetkemeyer, House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations Ranking Member Jody Hice and Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey have also raised the alarm on the alleged hiring practices of the CFPB. Both asked the CFPB inspector general to review the matter soon.

“The federal government is not a patronage system. It is supposed to be merit based,” Hice said Tuesday. “The inspector general must launch an investigation to stop this abuse.”

But the CFPB denied the allegations that it broke any employment laws in a statement to the DCNF last week. The agency said it would respond shortly to Toomey’s letter requesting more information.

Maloney and Connolly didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Gerry Connolly
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The Biden Administration#Cfpb#Govexec#House Oversight Committee#White House#Dcnf#Senate Banking Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Top Republican Requests IG Probe Into Biden’s Potentially ‘Unlawful Actions’ Placing Activists In Regulatory Agency

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey requested the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) watchdog to review allegations the agency has illegally forced senior officials out. “The political leadership of the [CFPB] under the Biden Administration has been taking unusual and possibly unlawful actions to push out top-level career civil servants at the CFPB in order to fill those civil service positions with hand-picked loyalists,” Toomey wrote in a letter to Inspector General Mark Bialek on Thursday.
Posted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Who will be Pelosi’s Republican?

PELOSI’S JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CURVEBALL — Speaker NANCY PELOSI surprised Washington when her office announced Monday that she was open to appointing a Republican to fill one of her party’s spots on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6. So instead of eight Democrats and five Republicans on the 13-member panel, it would be a 7-6 breakdown.
Posted by
CNN

McConnell haunts Democrats with new threat to block Biden court nominee

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell just did it again. The Senate minority leader, whose dubious maneuvering to turn the Supreme Court to the far right still haunts liberals, just previewed a fresh scheme to bolster conservative judicial supremacy on the nation's top bench for years to come, with widespread consequences for all three branches of government.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump: Biden, Democrats sabotaging border security

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a full-throated condemnation of President Biden‘s approach to illegal immigration during his first post-presidency trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying his Democratic successor is “destroying our country.”. With the border wall as a backdrop, Mr. Trump said he left the boundary as secure...
FestivalPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Op-Ed: An Independence Day Memory

Our nation was created by an ideal antithetical to the British monarchy: Personal Freedom. In order to preserve and protect personal freedom, the constitution was written in a manner that prohibited power from being exercised by only one man, or even just a few, men. The ideal of distributed power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

ACLU Leads 113-Group Coalition Demanding Biden Stops Lethal Airstrikes

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wrote a letter cosigned by a coalition of 113 groups to President Joe Biden Wednesday, demanding he stops “lethal” airstrikes. The U.S. airstrike program has resulted in wars, violent conflicts, civilian casualties, human displacement, and indefinite military detention, the groups wrote in the letter addressed to President Joe Biden. The letter demanded the president end the program roughly two decades after it was initiated.