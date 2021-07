Surprise! Amid speculation that Elizabeth Olsen had wed Robbie Arnett when no one was looking, a new report claims these two are indeed husband and wife. Elizabeth Olsen, 32, and singer Robbie Arnett, 29, according to Us Weekly. The publication claims multiple sources confirm that the WandaVision actress and Milio “quietly tied the knot in 2020.” Speculation of a secret matrimony began after Elizabeth referred to her “husband” in an interview, and it appears that wasn’t just a slip of the tongue. HollywoodLife has reached out to Elizabeth’s rep for confirmation on this report and will update this post with further information when made available.