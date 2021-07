Anyone who read the headlines about the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol might be forgiven for thinking they were living in Gilead.It is 2021, isn’t it? The WHO's draft global alcohol action plan 2022-30 advises us to pay “appropriate attention to prevention” to the consumption of alcohol in certain groups, including children (obviously), teenagers and women of childbearing age.Which covers every female with a uterus for between three and four decades of their lives?Where do you even start to unpick this? With the presumption that every woman wants to get pregnant and...