Locomation Adds Automotive Safety Veteran to Autonomous Trucking Team

Locomation is a Pittsburgh-based autonomous trucking technology company founded in 2018 by leading experts in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and artificial intelligence from Carnegie Mellon’s National Robotics Engineering Center, who are re-engineering the world's supply chain for autonomous trucks. In 2020, the company received the first-ever commercial autonomous truck purchase order for 1,120 Autonomous Relay Convoy™ (ARC) systems from Wilson Logistics. In June 2021, Locomation received its second major purchase order, from PGT Trucking, for 1,000 ARC units. Autonomous Relay Convoys are two-truck convoys with two drivers. Both trucks are equipped with an autonomy system and are electronically tethered. One driver operates the lead truck and a second driver rests off the clock in the autonomous follower truck. Periodically, the trucks swap places to allow each driver to take turns in leading the convoy and clocking out and resting, thereby allowing the two trucks to drive continuously, saving time, cutting costs, and doubling capacity. Companies are enabled to fully leverage the ARC technology by Locomation’s autonomous freight network system which helps carriers plan two loads originating in the same geography at the same time and heading in the same direction. To make this routinely possible, Locomation offers end-to-end freight optimization services which include a proprietary analysis of the nation’s interstate highway network and algorithms to fully automate the process. Using this service, carriers can select routes for Autonomous Relay Convoys that meet their customers’ needs and maximize the operational efficiency offered by autonomy. At full operational strength, Locomation’s ARC technology and freight network system will cut annual operational costs by 30%, increase equipment utilization by 31%, increase driver utilization by 250%, reduce fuel consumption by 8%, and eliminate more than 40 metric tons of carbon dioxide per convoy. From a carbon footprint point of view, the impact of Locomation’s first two customers alone is the equivalent of removing 10,000 cars from the road. Freight truck capacity is tight due in part to a persistent shortage of drivers. The American Trucking Association reported that in 2018 the industry was short roughly 60,000 drivers, and that was before the pandemic and the surge in freight. According to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), driver shortage has been the #1 issue facing the trucking industry since 2016. A convoy with one engaged driver, one resting driver, and two continuously moving trucks delivers twice the cargo, faster and farther, and is exponentially safer. With Locomation’s system properly implemented, carriers can improve their operating margin by about one-third, meaning margin growth of 15-17%, inclusive of the cost of our solution. Locomation’s strategy is to deliver full autonomy in evolutionary stages, starting with an initial solution that enables the clients we serve to get on the road safely and profitably in the near term. With Autonomous Relay Convoys, a carrier can safely operate two trucks 20-22 hours a day and drivers can return home every day. This configuration delivers economic value to carriers at the earliest possible stage. Initially, the Autonomous Relay Convoy system will be available as an aftermarket upfit kit, with sensors (cameras, LiDARs, and radars), vehicle interface, and compute power with steering and braking systems optimized for autonomy. Together with the freight optimization services, this will allow customers to deploy and scale up rapidly. The solution is compatible with major truck brands starting with Peterbilt, and Locomation is building relationships with truck manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers towards integrating its system deeper into the base vehicle at the factory floor. Locomation established a strategic relationship with Rush Enterprises for post-delivery installation and full lifecycle warranty, maintenance, and repair support. As its development continues, ARC technology will catapult the shippers and carriers we serve to new heights in supply chain automation, profitability, and efficiency. Locomation's practical autonomous vehicle technology can be commercialized sooner and help solve the challenges on the path to full automation.