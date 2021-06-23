Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

IFO Releases Revised Revenue Estimates

By PSATS Member Portal
psats.org
 10 days ago

The Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) has released updated revenue estimates for the commonwealth’s 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years that replace earlier projections. The estimates include unrestricted General Fund, Motor License Fund, and federal funds. The IFO projects Motor License Fund revenues to be permanently reduced by the pandemic due to...

www.psats.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifo#Oil Company#Diesel Fuel#Average Wholesale Price#Ifo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Arkansas Statedequeenbee.com

Ark. tax surplus hits $945M, with revenue 20.4% above forecast

The state’s tax revenue surplus in the previous two fiscal years totals $1.315 billion. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) reported Friday that gross revenue for fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 to June 2021) is $8.121 billion, up 16.6% compared with the previous fiscal year and up 18.2% over the budget forecast.
Pennsylvania Statebizjournals

Pennsylvania ends fiscal year with $40.4 billion in collections, highest revenue surplus in commonwealth history

Pennsylvania's most recent fiscal year couldn't have ended more differently from the one before; the commonwealth announced it pulled in an all-time record amount of $40.4 billion in General Fund collections, beating estimates by $3.4 billion, or 9.3%. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, revenue collections came short by about $3.2 billion, or 9.1% below estimates.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Micron profit beats, forecasts revenue above estimates

(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations, as a worldwide shift to remote work and rising 5G smartphone adoption spurred demand for its chips. The chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Couche-Tard beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69...
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Retailkelo.com

Used-car retailer CarMax tops revenue estimates as demand soars

(Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, helped by strong demand as more people opted for personal vehicles over public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the month, the company had said it would hire 1,800 employees by summer-end to boost...
BusinessOverton County News

May revenues $432M more than budget estimate

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced Thursday, June 17 that revenues for May were $1.6 billion, which is $432 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. State tax revenues were $587.3 million more than May 2020, and the overall growth rate was 59.8%. “Just as...
Nashville, TNucbjournal.com

State revenues $2.4 billion over budgeted estimate

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced that revenues for May were $1.6 billion, which is $432 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. State tax revenues were $587.3 million more than May 2020 and the overall growth rate was 59.8 %. Year-to-date revenues for ten months were $2,444.6 million more than the budgeted estimate.
Income TaxArkansas Business

State Ends Fiscal Year With $946M Surplus, Above Forecast

The state’s fiscal year ended Wednesday, leaving Arkansas with a nearly $946 million surplus and net available general revenue of $6.8 billion, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Friday. That revenue was up 19% year-over-year and 20.4% above forecast. The state’s next fiscal year began Thursday. In addition,...
Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

State revenue rebounds in big way

DES MOINES — Iowa posted double-digit growth in tax collections for fiscal 2021, which should translate into a whopping state budget surplus when the books officially close in September, officials said Thursday. The state treasury took in more than $8.1 billion for the 12-month period that ended June 30, a...
Missouri StateKOMU

Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri government posted a record year for revenue collections during its recently concluded budget year. Figures released Friday show Missouri's net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year that on Wednesday. That was up more than 25% over 2020 and well more...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 124,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
PoliticsIntelligencer

West Virginia Ends Fiscal Year With Record Revenue

CHARLESTON – Buoyed by a recovering post pandemic lockdown economy and federal COVID-19 stimulus, West Virginia saw record-breaking tax revenue and an overflowing rainy day fund for fiscal year 2021 that ended Wednesday. According to preliminary numbers in the June report from the Senate Finance Committee based on the original...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Gov. Justice reports revenue surplus for 2021 fiscal year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia ended the 2021 fiscal year with a sizable revenue surplus. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state ended the year with a $413 million surplus, according to a news release. The governor also announced plans for the excess money.