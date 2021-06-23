Cancel
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom Pride Hosting Inaugural Events

By LocalTalk Contributor
whatcomtalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatcom Pride, a new organization, is taking on the mantle of organizing Pride events throughout Whatcom County. Whatcom Pride organized to fill a void in the community and to promote the ideals of Pride year-long throughout Whatcom County. Whatcom Pride has applied to be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is led by a small board of directors. Zay McShane, who was heavily involved in Bellingham Pride in years past, is the founder and President of the Board. Whatcom Pride aims to be engaged, collaborative, and inclusive.

www.whatcomtalk.com
