Prosecutors Formally Acknowledge Former NFL Player Is Suspected of Murdering Missing Girlfriend

A MS-13 gang member living in the U.S. illegally is suspected of murdering his girlfriend and her two children in Herndon, Virginia, according to a Thursday Fox 5 report. Police encountered Jose Palacios, a 37-year-old man nicknamed “Little Crazy”, threatening to jump off the top of a parking garage, according to Fox 5. Palacios told police he killed his girlfriend, Claudia Menjivar, and her two children, after an argument over cheating, which led him to then commit suicide, according to Fox 5.