Prosecutors Formally Acknowledge Former NFL Player Is Suspected of Murdering Missing Girlfriend

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 7 days ago
A former NFL player is suspecting of killing his missing girlfriend. Prosecutors revealed that information recently during a bond hearing in Harris County, Texas against Kevin Ware, 40, who had a brief NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team during the 2000s. The whereabouts of Taylor Pomaski, 29, remain publicly unknown, and Ware is charged only for allegedly failing to show up to court for bond hearings after her disappearance.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

