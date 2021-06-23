Cancel
Presidential Election

Dems Vote Down Chip Roy Amendment To Prevent FTC From Using Funds To Promote CRT

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvJRz_0adPkjoG00

Kendall Tietz

Democrats in the House of Representatives voted down an amendment Wednesday that would have blocked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from using funds from the bill to promote Critical Race Theory, the House Judiciary GOP said on Twitter.

The proposed amendment by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2021 would have prevented funds from the bill going toward “any other policy that discriminates based on race, including through rule-making or selective enforcement,” according to the tweet.

If the bill passes, the FTC will be able to use its funds to promote Critical Race Theory (CRT) and policies that discriminate based on race, which critics say isn’t specific enough about how the resources would be used and has nothing to do with antitrust enforcement.

Patrick Hedger, vice president of the Taxpayer Protection Alliance, called the funding bill a “catchall for progressive policy.”

CRT asserts that America and its founders are fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its promoters pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Roy criticized his Democrat counterparts for advancing “wokeness,” instead of putting America first. “Our adversaries like Russia and China are weaponizing the leftist agenda,” Roy said on the House floor Wednesday. He has been a steadfast critic of CRT.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

