Democrats Split On Whether Palestinians Need More US Support, Poll Finds

About half of Democrats want the U.S. to show more support for Palestinians, according to a poll by the Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago.

The poll reflects a difference in opinion among American attitudes in both parties toward the Israel and Palestinian conflict and how to handle the Middle Eastern divide, with liberal Democrats wanting more support for Palestinians, while conservative Republicans want to see greater support for Israel, according to the survey. The poll was conducted about three weeks after the cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants and reflects that the divide among Democratic lawmakers is also apparent among the party’s voters.

The AP poll asked Americans’ opinions on how the Biden administration has handled the Israel-Palestinian Conflict after the 11 days of fighting that broke out in the region and the cease-fire that emerged, which found overall 40% approve of his handling of the conflict, while 56% disapprove. Among Republicans, 75% disapprove of how Biden has handled the conflict, while 35% of Democrats also disapprove.

President Joe Biden was criticized for his initial silence on the attacks on Jews in the U.S. and abroad, but later tweeted, “I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad.” The president’s overall approval rating dropped below 50% last week, according to a Monmouth poll.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans think there is a way for Israel and an independent Palestinian state to peacefully coexist, while 39% say they don’t think it is possible, according to the AP poll.

Since the cease-fire, Israel has formed a new government, ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The new coalition government consists of eight parties spanning a broad range of ideologies and led by Naftali Bennett of the New Right Party. Among the eight parties is the Ra’am party, which is the first Arab-led party to join a governing coalition with Israel’s right wing.

Overall, support for Israel and the Palestinian cause varied across both parties where 51% of Democrats and 62% of Democrats who identified as liberals said the U.S. is not supportive enough of the Palestinians, while 49% of Republicans and 61% of Republicans who identified as conservative said the U.S. is not supportive enough of Israelis, according to the poll. But, the majority of Americans surveyed in the poll believe the U.S. should play some sort of role in finding a solution to the conflict.

