Rhonda Vincent & The Rage To Headline Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman July 8 at 7:30pm. Vincent’s New Album ‘Music Is What I See’ Available Now. Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent along with her Grammy award-winning band, The Rage, is set to headline the world-famous Ryman Auditorium Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 pm as part of Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman. The “Queen of Bluegrass” is certain to delight the audience during this Nashville summer tradition with both classic crowd-pleasers and new tunes from her latest album, Music Is What I See. Their unmatched energy graces every stage they perform on through their timeless yet inventive bluegrass sounds.