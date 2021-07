When an individual is experiencing consistent pain, the most common response is to visit a doctor or to self-medicate with over-the-counter pain medication. However, with chronic pain, over-the-counter pain medications only provide temporary relief, and many people don’t want to rely on heavily prescribed medications, such as narcotics or opioids, indefinitely. In many cases that is not advisable and in other cases it is not legal. So why continue suffering in excruciating pain? At Bergen Pain Management, the primary goal is to identify and treat the underlying cause of the pain rather than treat pain as a symptom.