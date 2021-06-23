Harry Dent: ‘Biggest crash ever’ likely by end of June

It’s officially summertime! With many COVID restrictions lifting around the country, it truly feels like we are going to have a real summer this year! We have been back in our office for about a year now, but we were the only company on our floor in NYC until March 2021! It’s been great to see more faces and things getting back to normal, but I must say, it was kinda nice to have our massive city seem like a smaller town for a while and enjoying the cleanliness of our floor. We keep threatening to hang signs saying “Your mother doesn’t live here, clean up your mess” since it seems that some people lost their manners while quarantining for the past 15+ months. Back to reality…