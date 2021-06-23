Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity remains under 1% as hospitalizations continue to drop

Although Connecticut still remains under 1% for the percentage of confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the positivity rate edged up Wednesday, according to numbers released by the state.

Positivity rate

There were 38 reported COVID-19 cases out of 4,962 tests in Connecticut Wednesday, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 0.77%.

The last few weeks, the state has stayed below .70% positivity. The last time it passed the figure was June 9 when the positivity rate was .81%.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, Connecticut had 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down six in the last 24 hours.

Deaths

Connecticut reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There have been 8,271 deaths due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The United States has now recorded 602,656 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of about 1,500 from Tuesday, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .