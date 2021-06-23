Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PerformLine Expands Executive Team, Appointing Senior Tech Leaders to Accelerate Innovation

By PRWeb
SFGate
 7 days ago

Compliance technology company names Bryon S. Lee as CTO and Julie Mann Keppner as VP of Product. PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that it has expanded its executive team, attracting veteran technology leaders to advance its software-as-a-service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee joins the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner as Vice President of Product. Both leaders bring deep experience in transforming and scaling digital products at fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Business Executive#Startup#Tech Companies#Senior Tech Leaders#Cto#Chief Technology#Ms Ee#Stanford University#Saas#Fintech#Vp Of Product Operations#Bank Of America#Digital Banking#Bank Amerideals#Wachovia Bank#Founder Of Performline#M33 Growth#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessSFGate

The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. These are the companies leading some of the boldest initiatives in digital enablement, advancement, and transformation for businesses across the globe. Supported by large organizations, and in some cases workforces of hundreds of thousands of employees, they offer a wide breadth of services including cloud migration, cybersecurity, application development, document and process management, and other specializations. Awardees were selected based on their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting and services backed by institutionalized technological expertise. These companies comprise the cohort that defines global IT market leadership and have done so by anticipating the needs of their clients and by proactively building capabilities both in-house and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
BusinessFlorida Star

Israeli Joint Clean-Tech Ventures Accelerate In UAE

Israel’s Aquarius Engines and British multinational Kampac International (KIP) are forming the Middle East Aquarius Automotive company to produce automotive products based on Aquarius technology in the United Arab Emirates. According to a memorandum of understanding, KIP will invest up to $1.2 billion in establishing the manufacturing facility in the UAE, where KIP has an energy division. The groundbreaking Aquarius […]
Businessaithority.com

Devo Technology Adds Former Microsoft and Carbon Black Executives to Expanded Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Gunter Ollmann Joins as CSO; New CFO, Jennifer Grunebaum Accelerates Devo Path Toward IPO. Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, announced three new leadership appointments. Gunter Ollmann joins as chief security officer (CSO); Jennifer Grunebaum as chief financial officer (CFO) and Adrianna Gugel as vice president (VP) of product management, security operations.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture, Avanade Join Dell, Microsoft, VMware in 5G Open Innovation Lab

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent Communications have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, according to a statement released by the 5GOILab. Accenture and Avanade have joined as founding partners, and Ericsson and Spirent Communications as corporate partners, joining the Lab’s original founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware.
Omaha, NEHigh Plains Journal

Company creates emerging business division; appoints 3 to senior leadership team

Scoular, Omaha, Nebraska, announced June 1 it has created new division to lead businesses in the early stages of development and to serve as an incubator for strategic investment opportunities. Scoular Senior Vice President Ed Prosser will lead the new division, called “Emerging Businesses.” The Emerging Businesses Division will include...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

ImmunoScape Expands its Executive and Scientific Teams to Extend Use of its Deep Immunomics Platform into Drug Discovery

ImmunoScape, a biotech company with an immunomics-based technology platform that provides novel insights into the human immune system, today announced it has made three strategic additions to its global team to expand the use of its innovative technology platform for drug discovery. The new hires include Dr. Dan MacLeod, Vice President of Discovery, Dr. Katja Fink, Senior Director, Hit Discovery Program, and Dr. Andreas Wilm, Director of Computational Biology.
BusinessTimes Union

RxBenefits Rapidly Expands Team & Leadership Bench to Meet Growing Demand, Adds Executives in Operations and Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. RxBenefits, the employee benefits industry’s first and only technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), today announced it has significantly expanded its employee base since the start of the year, including appointing three seasoned industry experts to its leadership team. As RxBenefits continues to execute on its strong growth strategy and lead the charge in evolving the pharmacy benefits industry, these executives will focus on processes to continuously elevate the level of service delivered to the company’s broker partners, self-insured employers and their members.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.
Businessfinextra.com

Billhop appoints Tashi Gauffin and Niklas Bothén to senior leadership team

Billhop, the Swedish payment platform that helps businesses to improve cash flow and close liquidity gaps, has today announced that it has appointed two new hires joining its executive management team - Tashi Gauffin as Chief Commercial Officer, and Niklas Bothén as Chief Operations Officer. Collectively, Tashi and Niklas carry...
Businesssgbonline.com

Hoka Appoints Senior Director Of Apparel

Hoka One One hired industry veteran Evie Moe as its new senior director of apparel, where she will oversee product and design, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily. Moe has 19 years of experience in the apparel industry, having held multiple positions in categories ranging from swimwear to lifestyle.
Businessaithority.com

Peter Meulbroek Named AWS Partner Network Ambassador, Strengthening Ness Cloud Expertise

Ness, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that Peter Meulbroek, head of cloud and data, has been named an AWS Partner Network (APN) Ambassador. He joins a select group of more than 50 APN Ambassadors in North America and more than 200 Ambassadors worldwide dedicated to helping clients define, develop, implement, and optimize their cloud strategy.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

IBM, Telefónica Tech Tap Blockchain To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson, Spirent Join 5G Open Innovation Lab As Founding And Corporate Partners To Provide Technical Expertise, Application Development And Testing

Partnership Expansion Signals Commitment to 5G Developers with Access to Network Platform Infrastructure and Enhanced Services for Enterprise Solutions Integration. The 5G Open Innovation Lab a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, announced that Accenture and Avanade have joined the Lab as Founding partners, and Ericsson and Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT) as Corporate Partners expanding the Lab’s technical and development capabilities in support of its growing ecosystem of startups. The Lab continues to be led by its original founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware.
Businessmartechseries.com

Skience Welcomes Ali McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer. Expands Leadership Team to Further Accelerate Platform Growth and Best-in-Class Consulting Services

Skience, a leading financial services digital enablement provider and consultancy, announced that 20-year industry veteran Ali McCarthy has joined its expanding executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. McCarthy brings deep expertise in the wealth management and wealth-tech industries leading digital transformation, sales enablement, and customer experience. Her successful track record will be instrumental in further accelerating the growth of Skience’s best-in-class transformational digital solutions and consulting services for wealth management firms.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Ayar Labs Expands Global Presence and Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

In order to address the UK and European market demand for in-package Optical I/O, Ayar Labs has established an international subsidiary with Ayar Labs UK Ltd. Optical I/O has emerged as a key technology for future High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications worldwide. Hugo Saleh, VP of Business Development and Marketing at Ayar Labs, is leading these expansion efforts as the Managing Director of the UK subsidiary. Ayar Labs is also evaluating additional sites within Europe to support European customers and projects.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens Its Executive Team With Appointment Of Franco Valle As Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, announced the appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Valle is an accomplished financial expert who brings extensive experiences to Biomea, in particular with building the necessary infrastructure to support clinical and operational growth within biotech companies. Mr. Valle will also assume the role of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer upon joining.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Pandemic accelerated tech product launches

The pandemic saw brands deploy a host of tech innovations to connect with shoppers. Approximately 58% of retail professionals say the pandemic accelerated new technology-related product launches at their company, according to a report by global research firm Euromonitor International and the National Retail Federation. The report, “Using Retail Tech...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

VisibleRisk appoints three new executives to its leadership team

VisibleRisk announced the appointment of three new executives to its leadership team. Scott Schneider has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, Liesl Geier has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and Stephanie Snyder Frenier has joined as VP of Industry Solutions. All three have deep industry experience that will help...