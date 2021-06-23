Food Bank of Central Louisiana continues to work around the clock, feeding summer school students
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The food bank is working around the clock to make sure all students, parents and families are fed this summer. To some, it’s an uphill battle that isn’t getting any better. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a direct hit from two hurricanes and the ice storm, the need for food, especially in our rural Central Louisiana parishes, still exists. That’s where the Food Bank of Central Louisiana comes in.www.kalb.com