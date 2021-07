NFP Acquires Emphasis Benefits to Further Expand Group Benefits Business

This is a column by Charlie Harper, publisher of GeorgiaPol.com and executive director of PolicyBEST. If you ever want to meet someone who truly works for a living, befriend a restaurant server on the breakfast shift. Whether they work at a local establishment or one of the national chains, you’ll usually find someone who not only has to be presentable and functional at an unholy hour, but must endure hours of physical labor in exchange for tips that are a percentage of the least expensive meal of the day.