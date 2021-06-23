Cancel
Bill O’Reilly Explains Why He Wants To Set The Trump Record Straight

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
In 2019 former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly wrote a bestselling book about then-President Donald Trump.

In explaining why he delved into the mind of the real estate magnate-turned-president, O’Reilly wrote that he wanted to get to the truth, the place where “the Trump myth collided with the Trump reality.” It was a difficult place to find. “There is so much garbage floating around the Trump story,” O’Reilly added, “I felt more like a sanitation worker than a reporter.”

Now, O’Reilly and his subject are set to embark on a four-city, Q&A tour.

And O’Reilly explained how that came together in a new interview with Michael Harrison, editor of Talkers Magazine.

Once again, he suggested, he wants to cut through the garbage floating around the 45th president.

“I don’t know what the deuce happened during four years inside the Trump White House. I don’t know how they got that coronavirus vaccine in seven months, which is a miracle. I don’t know what Trump said to Vladimir Putin and vice versa, I don’t know why the border wall didn’t get built. I don’t know anything because the corporate media didn’t report anything.’ They either hated him or they loved him. You never got just the facts,” O’Reilly told Harrison, according to an account of the session by The Washington Times.

“So I thought, ‘how can I right this wrong?’ I think the American people are stronger when they know the information, when they know what happened. So I said, ‘I’ve got to convince Trump to go out on a history tour with me.’ It wasn’t an easy pitch,” said O’Reilly.

“I’ve known Trump for 30 years, and I wrote a pretty good book called the ‘United States of Trump,’ which explained exactly how he got elected. But the book stopped there,” the veteran journalist and author added.

“So I said, ‘You know Mr. President if you want to run again or be a political titan going forward, you really have to get facts about your administration on the record. There’s nobody better than me to do it, because I am a pretty tough interviewer. And if you come with me, it’s not going to be a rally,’” O’Reilly recounted.

“It took him two months, but he signed a contract to do four interviews. And if they do well and he doesn’t punch me in the mouth — which is a possibility and that would be worth the price of the ticket — we’ll do more,” he said.

For his part, Trump said he looked forward to telling his side.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the fake news media never mention,” Trump said in a recent statement.

“I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country!”

Trump also promised “fun, fun, fun” for all who attend.

“The History Tour: Donald Trump & Bill O’Reilly,” will visit Sunrise, Florida, on Dec. 11 and Orlando on Dec. 12. The pair will then travel to Houston on Dec. 18 and Dallas on Dec. 19.

The Times reported that tickets are now selling for $106 to $7,506.

