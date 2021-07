In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there’s a big development when it comes to an extension for forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers and the player have come to terms on a massive deal. There’s also talk about the NHL Expansion Draft, but not really when it comes to Nugent-Hopkins. No, Zack Kassian is getting all the attention here. Finally, there’s buzz about Oscar Klefbom, Dominik Kahun, Mikko Koskinen and James Neal.