Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott To Step Down After 29 Years Of Service

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym8od_0adPk7Y100

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott will step down after more than 29 years with Customs and Border Protection, he announced Wednesday.

Scott will remain in his position for around 60 days as the agency transitions, he said in a private Facebook post. A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shared a screenshot of Scott’s Facebook message and said the agency would make a formal announcement.

“I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to (senior executive staff) level employees informing them of a directed reassignment,” Scott said in the post. “The recipient has 3 options – relocate, resign or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary.”

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott said.

Scott was appointed to chief in February 2020 after serving as the acting deputy chief and as a patrol agent in charge, according to CBP.

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will likely replace Scott on an acting basis, CNN reported. Scott was reportedly expected to step down when President Joe Biden took office in January, according to CNN.

Scott oversaw Border Patrol as record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children were encountered at the southern border, according to the agency. Nearly 19,000 migrant children were apprehended in March and just over 17,000 were encountered in April.

The number of encounters with unaccompanied migrant children decreased in May, though border officials apprehended more than 180,000 migrants, the agency reported. Most of the migrants were rapidly expelled under a Trump-era public health order that the Biden administration reportedly plans to cancel at the end of July, Axios reported Sunday.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Cnn#Cbp#Cnn#Trump#Axios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

ACLU Leads 113-Group Coalition Demanding Biden Stops Lethal Airstrikes

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wrote a letter cosigned by a coalition of 113 groups to President Joe Biden Wednesday, demanding he stops “lethal” airstrikes. The U.S. airstrike program has resulted in wars, violent conflicts, civilian casualties, human displacement, and indefinite military detention, the groups wrote in the letter addressed to President Joe Biden. The letter demanded the president end the program roughly two decades after it was initiated.
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin To Close Dozens Of Migrant Facilities, Including One Accused Of ‘Warehousing’ Children

The Biden administration is expected to close dozens of emergency intake sites used to house unaccompanied migrant minors, including one accused of “warehousing” children, CNN reported Monday. Several children shared testimonials about poor conditions while housed in the emergency intake facilities on June 21, according to court documents. Their experiences...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Border Patrol Chief Who Supported Trump's Wall Is Forced Out

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol was forced out of his job Wednesday, after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned, saying he “will continue working...
POTUSWashington Times

Border Patrol chief leaving position

CALEXICO, Calif. — The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. “I will continue working hard to support...
U.S. Politicskyma.com

Raul Ortiz named new U.S. Border Patrol chief

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, appoints Raul Ortiz as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Miller released a statement Thursday on Rodney Scott's departure after serving with the Border Patrol for 29 years of service. "He has dedicated his...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
POTUSNew York Post

Heroic US Border Patrol agent rescues migrant child from drowning: video

A heroic Border Patrol agent rescued a child migrant from drowning near the Texas border after the boy entered the US illegally. ​. Agents near Penitas, Texas, on Saturday followed footprints leading ​away from a river deeper into the US and encountered the boy trying to keep his head above water in a pond that he was trying to cross, according to Customs and Border Protection.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

More than 1 million migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border since October

(CNN) — More than 1 million migrants have been arrested after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border since last October, according to two US Department of Homeland Security officials, surpassing the 2019 border crisis tally with three months still left in the fiscal year. The Biden administration has been bracing for...
Law EnforcementPosted by
MyChesCo

Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth at Checkpoint

SALTON CITY, CA — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two individuals attempting to smuggle 46.76 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $128,590 through an immigration checkpoint Sunday evening. Authorities state that agents arrested the vehicle’s driver, a 45-year-old man, and the passenger, a 62-year-old woman, both...