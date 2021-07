WWJ weekend meteorologist April Moss became the second local journalist in a week to use her time on local TV against her employer in a very public manner. Yesterday, in the middle of giving her Father’s Day forecast, Moss told viewers of the Detroit CBS-owned station: “And speaking of a brand new week, I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune in to Project Veritas for my full story.”