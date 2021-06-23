Menin Leads in District 5 Race

After an initial and incomplete tally of the votes, Julie Menin is leading in the seven-person District 5 City Council race on the Upper East Side. Menin, who most recently served as the city’s census director, had received 34 percent of the vote after all first-choice ballots cast on Tuesday and during early voting were counted, according to NY1. The early results showed Tricia Shimamura in second – trailing a little over 10 points behind Menin with 23.5 percent – followed by Rebecca Lamorte with 12 percent, Kim Moscaritolo with 11.4 percent, Billy Freeland with 10.4 percent, Chris Sosa with 6.1 percent, and Marco Tamayo with 2.5 percent.