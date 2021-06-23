Hold On—All These Fashion Girls Are Wearing the Same Summer Accessory

You’re likely already familiar with the ultra popular Nap Dress from Hill House Home — everyone on Instagram seemed to have one last year. The billowy style shot to fame during the pandemic and the demand for them shows no sign of slowing down in 2021. (You can sit comfortably in the dress for hours while on a Zoom call yet still look put together.) For those who love their Nap Dress — and for those who missed out on securing one last season — Hill House Home just released The Mermaid Drop, which also includes three new styles of its iconic frock.