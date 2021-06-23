Hold On—All These Fashion Girls Are Wearing the Same Summer Accessory
When she's not wearing her signature bikinis, Emily Ratajkowski has been wearing one key accessory nonstop this summer: baseball caps. She's been styling them with everything from leggings to minidresses, and she always manages to make the classic trend look cool. Now, thanks to our sister brand Merit, I've got my eye on one hat in particular: the brand's "Less is More" tan hat that comes free with purchases over $50 on MeritBeauty.com.www.whowhatwear.com