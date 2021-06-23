Crushed Pineapple and Mint Margarita

Whether you’re a traditionalist or an experimentalist, prefer yours on the rocks or straight up, or take an always or never position on the salted rim, there’s no debate that any margarita worth drinking starts with three things: Cointreau, a good tequila, and fresh lime juice. History backs us up: The Original Margarita with Cointreau dates back to 1948, when glamorous Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed the iconic orange liqueur with tequila and lime juice while on vacation in Acapulco to produce a complex, colorful, and balanced cocktail. This bitter-sweet combo—at once simple and extraordinary—has served partygoers and their hosts ever since. It’s a drink that truly will never go out of style.