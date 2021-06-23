Cancel
Food & Drinks

Crushed Pineapple and Mint Margarita

By Cointrea u
Bon Appétit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRub the rim of the glass with a lime wedge and reserve for serving. Dip the rim of the glass into the salt and fill with ice. Set aside. Muddle the pineapple and mint in the bottom of the cocktail shaker. Add the Cointreau, lime juice, and tequila. Step 3.

www.bonappetit.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
RecipesGQ

Make This the Summer of the Margarita

Every summer has its own personality. And this summer? It's the summer of margaritas. As friends begin to gather with safety in mind, margaritas help set the scene, whether you're keeping it traditional or taking it up a level with our mixologist-developed margarita recipes. No matter the recipe, Cointreau is the call—the iconic orange liqueur distilled from a blend of sweet and bitter orange peels is the perfect partner for any tequila and every margarita. Let’s prove it: with an amazing new cocktail recipe each month and pointers for serving them with style, GQ will keep the margarita recipes coming so you can keep your sunny, sophisticated, stress-free summer going as the days get longer and the nights get hotter.
Food & Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

A Batch Margarita for Every Occasion

Whether you’re a traditionalist or an experimentalist, prefer yours on the rocks or straight up, or take an always or never position on the salted rim, there’s no debate that any margarita worth drinking starts with three things: Cointreau, a good tequila, and fresh lime juice. History backs us up: The Original Margarita with Cointreau dates back to 1948, when glamorous Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed the iconic orange liqueur with tequila and lime juice while on vacation in Acapulco to produce a complex, colorful, and balanced cocktail. This bitter-sweet combo—at once simple and extraordinary—has served partygoers and their hosts ever since. It’s a drink that truly will never go out of style.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Mint Mojito Cupcakes

Summertime is full of refreshing flavors, but cocktails are perhaps one of the most cooling of flavor combinations. One of my favorites is the mint mojito and when I have fresh mint on hand it’s worth the time to make this lively drink. So when I saw this recipe for a cupcake version of the classic drink I knew I had to try it out.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Homemade ice cream

While homemade ice cream can never compare to what they are slinging down there in Kendrick Park, this recipe does a good job trying. With the temperature reaching an insane 107 degrees Fahrenheit in June, I figured everyone could use some cold ice cream in their life. Doing a quick...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Currently Crushing On.

Since last Saturday we welcomed out newest addition, I have a handful of posts that I didn’t share with you. In case you missed it, you can find these incredible grilled chicken caesar sandwiches right here. I also made delish no churn strawberry oreo ice cream, and shared my major house salad obsession. This week, I made this amazing summer weeknight burrata pasta and shared a bunch of recipes for father’s day weekend too!
Food & DrinksMexico Ledger

Food and Drink: The margarita gets personal

You would think the margarita would be simple to explain. A pour of tequila, a splash of orange liqueur, a squirt of lime juice and a salted rim. Luis Morales, owner of Tacos & Tequila, explains that while there’s no disputing the cocktail’s popularity, it’s make up is a bit more complex.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Pineapple Club

If you walk the perimeter of Tompkins Square Park on a nice night, you’ll notice that getting drunk in the East Village is still very much a NYC pastime for a self-selected group. For all those looking to initiate themselves into said self-selected group (even just for a night), we’d suggest heading to this cocktail bar that opened in the spring of 2020 on East 6th Street between A and B. The Pineapple Club sticks pretty close to its tropical theme, which means you should come here expecting to drink colorful rum drinks. In addition to a greenhouse-like indoor area, Pineapple Club has a sidewalk patio that’s always busy on weekends.
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Scotch Bonnet and Grapefruit Margarita

Place glass in freezer to chill. Add ¼ cup sugar or salt to small bowl for rimming the glass. Set aside. Take your pepper and slice it thinly. You'll want 1-2 slices for your drink, depending on your spice tolerance, and 1 for garnish. Step 4. Fill a shaker with...
RecipesHighsnobiety

The Best Margarita Recipes, Courtesy of Grand Marnier

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time to chill out and master the art of the warm-weather cocktail. Every summer has its own personality, and we’re declaring this one the season of the margarita – classic, blended, or on the rocks. As friends begin to gather (with safety in...
RecipesBarbecuebible.com

Volcano Pineapple

Other Recipes from Episode 311: The Improbable Grill. Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat it as hot as it will go. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well. Arrange the molasses-brushed, sugar-dredged pineapple on the grill, long side running the same direction as the bars of the grate. Grill, turning with tongs, until the outside is sizzling and the sugar coating is browned and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes per side, 8 to 12 minutes in all. Finish as described in Step 6.
Food & Drinkswiartonecho.com

Fare With A Flair: Grapefruit adds zesty zing to margarita

Now that summer is here, it’s time to focus on our favourite outdoor fare and beverages. I have many fond memories of trips to Mexico where we would enjoy the wonderful tamales, tacos, carnitas and more. It was also where we enjoyed some of the best margaritas. This classic cocktail...
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

What to Do with All That Pineapple

Like its tropical cousins, mango and passionfruit, pineapple has the unique ability to transport you to sun-soaked beach with just one bite. Pineapples are harvested at all times of the year from different parts of the world; in Hawaii, their season runs from mid-June to September. Once you learn what to look for in selecting a pineapple, then how to cut it up, all that’s left is deciding how you’d like to enjoy it. From drinks to salads to main dishes and desserts, here are 10 fresh recipes using pineapple.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Pacifica Pineapple Curl Cream

Hello, everyone! First-time poster, long time lurker here. I have fine, low porosity hair (2b-3a mostly) and live in a humid climate with hard water. I am also cursed with seb derm on my scalp. I have been CGM since 2019, and I'm still searching for the best products and combo for my hair and scalp. (Literally everything is too heavy, doesn't help frizz, and/or irritates my scalp.
Drinkscityline.tv

Signature Pride Ginger Watermelon Margarita

This is my signature pride cocktail…now I know it’s not a traditional pride rainbow colour cocktailed but that’s not my style. Not that I don’t love a good rainbow – I just prefer an amazing cocktail that tastes great and isn’t simply vodka with food colouring. Not that there is anything wrong with that…
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Spicy Margarita Recipe

Indulge yourself in this tastebud tantalizing spicy margarita that’s made with frozen limeade, tequila, and jalapeno, for a quick and easy boozy beverage. Pour the limeade, tequila, ice, beer, and jalapeño into a blender, pulsing until the ice has broken up and the drink has turned into a slushy-like mixture.
Lifestyletemptalia.com

ColourPop Pineapple Cake Pressed Powder Quad

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Pineapple Cake Pressed Powder Quad ($12.00 for 0.12 oz.) includes two shimmery shades and two matte shades. This quad was very tonal, and while there was some change in depth, the colors definitely were more prone to running together and losing their contrast applied. All four shades had semi-opaque to opaque coverage and lasted for eight hours with one shade (To the Core) requiring more effort to apply well.
Food & Drinksfeastmagazine.com

Pineapples sweeten the summer with vitamin C and more

There are few fruits better at the peak of summer than pineapples. They’re sweet, juicy and bring a taste of the tropics to everything from drinks to salads. They also bring health benefits by the boatload. Pineapples’ sunshiny color is a clue to the hefty amount of vitamin C they hold: Just one cup of them more than fulfills the recommended daily amount. Besides being a boon to the nervous and immune systems, vitamin C helps prevent free radicals from forming, which in turn may decrease the risk of some cancers.
RecipesWUHF

Soul Plates: Rhubarb Margarita

Jerry Manley put his twist on a summer cocktail in this week's Soul Plates, using rhubarb as part of a margarita recipe. He explained how a famous chef shared a secret with him to enhance the flavor. You can see Jerry's recipes on his Facebook page, Rochesterbites.