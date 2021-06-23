Crushed Pineapple and Mint Margarita

Every summer has its own personality. And this summer? It's the summer of margaritas. As friends begin to gather with safety in mind, margaritas help set the scene, whether you're keeping it traditional or taking it up a level with our mixologist-developed margarita recipes. No matter the recipe, Cointreau is the call—the iconic orange liqueur distilled from a blend of sweet and bitter orange peels is the perfect partner for any tequila and every margarita. Let’s prove it: with an amazing new cocktail recipe each month and pointers for serving them with style, GQ will keep the margarita recipes coming so you can keep your sunny, sophisticated, stress-free summer going as the days get longer and the nights get hotter.