CCRI, RIC will require COVID-19 vaccine of all returning students

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. — Students planning to attend the Community College of Rhode Island or to Rhode Island College for the fall 2021 semester will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Sara Enright, the community college’s vice president of student affairs, outlined the school’s COVID-19 vaccine policy in an email to all students Wednesday.

