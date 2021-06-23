Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #8
Power Rangers #8 is now available to read. This issue continues to make things a little less black and white in the world of Power Rangers and also reveals the real mastermind behind everything at the end. Ryan Parrott continues to tell an incredible story that is brought to life by Francesco Mortarino, Gilbey Ibarra, Raúl Angulo, Jose Enrique Fernández, and Ed Dukeshire. BOOM! Studios has provided me with a copy of the comic, but you can get your own copy from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to purchase comics.geektyrant.com