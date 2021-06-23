Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #8

All-Star Squadron is a DC Comics superhero team that debuted in Justice League of America #193 in 1981 and was created by Roy Thomas, Rich Buckler and Jerry Ordway. Taking place in the 1940s, and retconned into DC Comics continuity of the day, the team included DC Golden Age characters, new characters, and characters that had been bought from other publishers over the years in a series of acquisitions. The team starred in their own series, All-Star Squadron which ran from 1981 to 1987. A spin-off series entitled Young All-Stars began in 1987 and published 32 issues. But nothing since. Well, in this week's Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook, we are teased what may be a return. In what may be a parody ad but also a possible tease, we are told that All Star Squadron is a "mobile app" coming this autumn.