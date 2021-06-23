Bishop Hill receives $100K grant
The BHHA is proud to announce that it has been given a $100,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Funding from this grant will be used on a variety of construction projects on BHHA buildings. Some of the projects to be completed with this grant money include storm windows for the 1853 Colony Store, additional roof bracing and a new roof for the 1854 Steeple Building, and a new roof for the 1851 Carpenter Building.www.mcdonoughvoice.com