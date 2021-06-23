The US men’s basketball Olympic roster is reportedly set. Here’s who’s joining Jayson Tatum in Tokyo
The 12-man roster for the US men's basketball team has been finalized, according to the Athletic. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will appear in his first Olympic Games. He's played with USA Basketball on the international stage before, including during the 2019 World Cup. The Americans finished in a disappointing seventh place; Tatum played just two of eight games after suffering a sprained ankle.