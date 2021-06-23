Cancel
Basketball

The US men’s basketball Olympic roster is reportedly set. Here’s who’s joining Jayson Tatum in Tokyo

By Katie McInerney
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12-man roster for the US men’s basketball team has been finalized, according to the Athletic. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will appear in his first Olympic Games. He’s played with USA Basketball on the international stage before, including during the 2019 World Cup. The Americans finished in a disappointing seventh place; Tatum played just two of eight games after suffering a sprained ankle.

www.bostonglobe.com
