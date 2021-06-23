Nine To Five is the tactical FPS for those that miss Rainbow Six Siege's simpler days

DLSS has come a long way in its few years of existence, although it is still not widely adopted in the gaming industry because of the implementation process. It is true that this process is now more streamlined with native support from Epic’s Unreal Engine, but it is not really open source like AMD’s FSR and requires considerably more work post production. AMD showed that FSR can be supported on any GPU, so Nvidia could eventually introduce its own FSR implementation. Until then, however, Team Green is working to upgrade DLSS, and it looks like the company sneaked out a new 2.2 version with the R6 Siege update without actually providing any release notes.