Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Former Wells Fargo commercial banker Alpesh Karsalia has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Cary, NC, team, bringing 15 years of financial services experience to his role as financial advisor for the client advisory group, which serves commercial business clients. He is based at Pinnacle’s Preston Corners office in Cary. Karsalia was previously senior commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo, and he has also worked for Capital Bank Financial Corp. in Raleigh.