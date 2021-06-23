Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Central Jersey Parolee, 35, Found Guilty Of Strangling His Fiancee, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
 7 days ago
Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A 35-year-old parolee from Central Jersey has been found guilty of strangling his fiancee during a domestic violence dispute in 2019, authorities said.

The Tuesday verdict also happened to be the first criminal jury trial in Monmouth County since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to Acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Jaself Brown, 35, of Keansburg, was found guilty of aggravated assault by strangulation of a victim of domestic violence, according to Linskey.

A jury found Brown guilty after a five-day trial, she said,

On Oct. 18, 2019, the victim, who was Brown’s fiancée and mother of his son, was reportedly dropping the defendant off at his mother's home on Sewell Avenue in Asbury Park, when a verbal cash began, Linskey said.

While in the car, Brown and the victim became embroiled in an argument which became heated, she said.

Brown then allegedly went to the driver's side door of the vehicle and strangled the victim, Linskey said.

As other family members tried to stop Brown's assault, Monmouth County Sheriff's Officer David Lasko responded to the scene, she said.

Lasko reportedly grabbed Brown, who refused the officer's commands to release her neck, Linskey said.

The officer radioed for help as he struggled with Brown, she said.

The fiancee managed to break free and escape the vehicle through the passenger door, the acting prosecutor said.

Brown reportedly continued to struggle with the sheriff's officer before diving out the passenger side, she said.

Lasko, with help from Asbury Park Officer Robert Champoullion and other Asbury Park patrol officers, arrested Brown.

Lasko suffered minor injuries and was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Asbury Park Police Officer Michael Treadway completed an investigation.

Brown has been held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution ever since his arrest.

The acting county prosecutor also alleges that Brown continued to threaten his fiancee.

Prior to trial, Brown pleaded guilty to violating his probation, Linskey said.

Brown faces up to 10 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 13 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello.

