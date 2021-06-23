Changes proposed at Renaissance Park 

Members of the Central State Hospital Local Redevelopment Authority met last Wednesday afternoon for their monthly meeting. Some of then gathered above at the conference table included Chairman Johnny Grant, Brian Robinson, Bill Jones, Dr. George Martinez, Owen Pittman and Calvin McMullen.

Sweeping new changes are in store for Renaissance Park at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville.

Johnny Grant, chairman of the Central State Hospital Local Redevelopment Authority (CSHLRA) said he believes it’s an exciting idea.

“It’s a request for some economic development funding through (U.S.) Sen. (Raphael) Warnock’s office,” Grant told members of the CSHLRA board during a monthly meeting last Wednesday.

Grant asked Mike Couch, executive director of CSHLRA, to provide some background since he has met with some of the staff members from the senator’s office.

“This funding request to Sen. Warnock is based on three distinct unfunded needs that are not within the financial capabilities of the authority,” Couch said. “By funding these critical tasks, the authority can continue the momentum of the authority in the geographical area of the historic district that is in tremendous distress and disrepair.”

Demolition of certain buildings is the main priority. Couch said several of the buildings are beyond repair. They have no structural integrity and have no economic value. He said they also present a liability.

“The facade of one building would be preserved to allow for redevelopment of the site,” Couch said.

A second request involves historical preservation and stabilization of the exterior and interior of The Powell Building, which was built in 1842. It is the oldest building on the campus.

“The exterior would be repaired and refinished, and the interior would be acclimated to allow air circulation to prevent further deterioration of this National Register Property,” Couch said.

The Powell Building once served as offices to the CSHLRA executive director and his staff and for meeting rooms when the board held regular monthly meetings or special called meetings.

A third request, meanwhile, involves economic development and preparation of a site to make it what Couch called “shovel ready” for the development of 80 senior housing apartments for persons 55 and older.

Specifically, a total of $2.75 million is being requested for the demolition of the following buildings:

•Jones Building;

•Walker Building;

•Green Building;

•Old Steam Plant; and

•GMC Apartment Building.

Another $800,000 would be used for facade stabilization of the Walker Building.

He said another $700,000 would be used for site preparation for Capital Gardens, while $2 million is proposed for The Powell Building stabilization and climatization.

The total project comes to $6,250,000.

During last Wednesday’s meeting, Couch asked for support from board members, as well as city and county officials.

Two local government leaders attended the meeting — Commission chairman Henry R. Craig and Milledgeville City Alderwoman Jeanette Walden.

“I’m thankful that Sen. Warnock’s team has come forward in offering to help us because I think this was help move us in a very forward manner if we are able to obtain these funds,” Grant said.

The chairman explained that this certainly isn’t a done deal.

“This is just a request at this point, and they’ll be a lot of administrative hoops that we have to jump through as we move along,” Grant said. “But we’ve got to get the request in front of the (U.S.) Senate, but first we’ve got to get the request passed by our board and then asked the city and county to support this.”

The board unanimously supported the resolution request to proceed.

Couch prepared a summary on the history of Central State Hospital, noting it had served as an economic engine for Milledgeville and Baldwin County since 1842.

“At the height of activity in 1969, the campus population of employees and clients was 15,000 and bigger than the city of Milledgeville,” Couch said in the prepared document titled “Rural Public Affairs of Georgia.” “With the federal Initiative to decentralize mental healthcare nationally in the 1970s, the use of the CSH campus by the State of Georgia has steadily declined.”

Couch explained that the economic loss reached its zenith in 2011 when Central State Hospital was declared closed except for six buildings and 65 acres. Toward the end of that same year, local leaders began a study aimed at working with state officials to start a redevelopment initiative that would allow for the use of surplus state property as a stimulus for job creation in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

Thus, the CSHLRA board was born the next year, 2012, in what became known as Georgia House Bill 815.

Its mission today is what it was when it was created, Couch said.

“It is a single purpose entity with one mission of economic development and job creation utilizing the former CSH campus and its 2,065 acres and 150 buildings as a catalyst to stimulate job growth in Milledgeville and Baldwin County,” Couch pointed out.

He said the CSHLRA had always utilized best practices of the Federal Base Realignment & Closure (BRAC) processes as its guiding principles to revitalize what was once known as the Central State Hospital campus, but what is now known as Renaissance Park.

“It is believed that the State of Georgia is the only state that has approached underutilized surplus state property as an asset that can be an economic development tool and job creator, using the BRAC theory of economic development conveyance, as defined by the BRAC theory and practice,” Couch wrote.

Since its founding, the CSHLRA board has helped to develop more than 700 new jobs, and recruited more than 50 public and private partners, and expanded several state agencies on the campus of Renaissance Park.

Currently, the largest employment opportunity has come from Food Service Partners, LLC, which already is providing dozens of jobs for area residents.

Within the next two years, the national food production company is expected to create more than 200 new jobs, locally.

“This is a public/private partnership that utilized a USDA Rural Development Building and Industry loan guarantee of $10 million to complete the renovation of a 106,000 square-foot facility,” Couch said.

From the beginning, members of the CSHLRA has received support from both Milledgeville City Council, as well as the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners.

“The primary financial support has come from the city of Milledgeville and Baldwin County with no direct financial support from the State of Georgia with the real estate conveyed at a normal cost being the state’s valuable contribution,” Couch said.

He said the CSHLRA had operated as a self-funded entity since 2018. Operating revenues are derived from real estate sales, as well as leases and the operation of a natural gas system.