SpayNation Donates FIDO Bags to Lafayette Fire Department

Lafayette, LA – SpayNation for Dogs and Cats have donated 45 FIDO Bags to Lafayette Fire Department after a successful fundraising event during SOLA Giving Day. The FIDO Bag, a program through the Fetch Foundation, is equipped with lifesaving tools to administer medical attention to pets experiencing smoke inhalation from a home fire. Each fire truck in the city will be equipped with a FIDO Bag after firefighters receive training on the use of the new equipment with the help of Veterinarians from SpayNation. Volunteer Fire Departments in the parish will also be offered FIDO Bags to outfit their fire trucks as well.