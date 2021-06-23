PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship Season 1: Qualified teams, Prize pool and more

After waiting for more time than any gamer would, a PUBG gamer in India can finally relax and take a breath of relief as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is finally available to download. Aptly named Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the new Indian version of PUBG Mobile has the same mechanics and the core but with a lot of cosmetic and additional changes to the overall gameplay. The developers had to make these changes to comply with the rules and regulations of the Indian government.