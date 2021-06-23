Cancel
Video Games

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship Season 1: Qualified teams, Prize pool and more

By Press Release
gamingonphone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship Season 1 has been announced for the year 2021. The esports tournament will officially kick off on June 24th, 2021 for four days of exciting matches where the best 16 teams from across EMEA will battle it out for a $150,000 USD prize pool. This season will play host to three teams from PMPL CIS, PMPL Turkey, and PMPL Western Europe, five teams from PMPL Arabia, the top team from PMCO Africa, and finally Natus Vincere who were the EMEA League 2020 winner.

gamingonphone.com
