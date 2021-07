WASHINGTON (DTN) -- At the start of the first trading day of the month and the third quarter, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange jumped more than 2% following reports Saudi Arabia and Russia have tentatively agreed to increase production by less than 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) each month from August to December, meaning supplies available to the global oil market will remain tight until the end of the year.